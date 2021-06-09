Jansen picked up a one-out scoreless save that included a strikeout against the Pirates on Tuesday.

After Nate Jones started to erase a 5-1 deficit in the ninth by serving up a pair of home runs, Jansen was called upon to halt the Pirates' rally. He did so without a fight, sending his only batter down on strikes. The veteran right-hander has been solid this season, pitching to the tune of a 1.85 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while going 11-for-13 in save chances.

