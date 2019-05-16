Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nails down 14th save

Jansen gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning while striking out two to record his 14th save of the season in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Padres.

A walkoff grand slam by Hunter Renfroe is the only blemish on Jansen's ledger so far in May, but that's been the story of his season so far. Seven of the nine runs he's allowed in 2019 have come via the long ball, leading to a career-worst 3.98 ERA, but his 28:5 K:BB through 20.1 innings remains strong, and the NL-leading Dodgers have provided him with no shortage of save opportunities.