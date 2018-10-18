Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nails down save in Game 5

Jansen struck out the only batter he faced to get the save in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

After Caleb Ferguson and Ryan Madson combined to get the first two outs of the ninth inning, Jansen struck out Mike Moustakas on four pitches to pick up the save in Game 5. The closer has been lights out in the postseason, posting a 0.00 ERA with seven strikeouts and three saves through five appearances.