Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nails down win for 24th save
Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Angels on Saturday en route to his 24th save of the save.
Jansen blew a save chance Friday, his first blown save since April 17, but bounced back in impressive fashion, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches. His early-season struggles seem like a distant memory at this point as Jansen has his ERA and WHIP down to 2.34 and 0.94, respectively. He's given up a total of four earned runs in his last 30.2 innings.
