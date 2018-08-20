Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nearing return after Monday's check-up

Jansen (irregular heartbeat) appeared to have received positive news during Monday's cardiologist visit, and could return to the Dodgers' bullpen in the near future, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Jansen's situation is still a little murky as there has yet to be a definitive statement that he's been cleared to resume pitching in live games at this point in time. Per Gurnick, Jansen was wearing a shirt that read, "I'm back," and when questioned, the reliever confirmed that message. In addition, Jansen was able to throw off the mound Wednesday and Friday and didn't experience any issues. Look for an update from manager Dave Roberts in the coming days, though Jansen's initial month-long timetable appears to be in the rear-view mirror.