Jansen earned a hold after recording two outs and surrendering two runs on three hits with one strikeout and zero walks during the ninth inning of Wednesday's Game 2 win over San Diego.

The veteran right-hander entered with a three-run cushion and struck out the first batter he faced, but he allowed three of the next four batters to reach before being pulled in favor of Joe Kelly, who stranded the inherited runner. Jansen has been lights out throughout his career in the playoffs with a 1.94 ERA over 51 innings entering Wednesday's game, but his role going forward may not be so clear. According to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, manager Dave Roberts didn't commit to anything regarding the closer's role and said he's "going to keep thinking through it."