Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Needs just seven pitches for 30th save

Jansen picked up his 30th save with a clean ninth inning Thursday in Arizona.

Jansen made quick work of the dangerous Arizona lineup with a two-run lead, needing only seven pitches to get three outs. He has walked just one batter in four hitless August innings and still has eight strikeouts over that span despite failing to get one here.

