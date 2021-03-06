Jansen won't appear in a game for at least a few days after he felt uncomfortable with his mechanics during a live batting practice session Thursday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jansen looked great in his spring debut Monday, retiring all three batters he faced -- two by strikeout -- on only nine pitches. There's no indication that the right-hander's issues while throwing to teammates Thursday has anything to do with an injury, so it sounds like the team is simply giving Jansen a few days to get right before he returns to game action. Though Jansen's numbers have fallen back a bit over the past few seasons, he'll enter the campaign as the Dodgers' Opening Day closer once again.