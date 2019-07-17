Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Not available Wednesday

Manager Dave Roberts said Jansen (ankle) will not be available Wednesday against the Phillies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Jansen suffered a bruised right ankle after being hit by a comebacker Tuesday. While the closer said his ankle is feeling better, he's still dealing with some swelling and will miss at least one game as a result. Look for Joe Kelly or Julio Urias to get the ball should a save opportunity arise in Jansen's absence.