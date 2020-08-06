Jansen feels that his conditioning has not yet fully returned following his bout with COVID-19, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Jansen missed the start of summer camp as he recovered from the virus, but he was able to return in time to lock down the Dodgers' closer role by the start of the regular season. The veteran indicated that he expects to add strength as the campaign progresses, though his stated lack of conditioning has not affected his performance in the early going. Through six outings, Jansen is a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities while allowing only one earned run and compiling a 6:3 K:BB over six innings.