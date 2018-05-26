Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 11th save Friday

Jansen pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts for the save Friday against the Padres.

Jansen finished off the Padres on 12 pitches (nine strikes) to earn his 11th save of the season. Jansen entered May with a 5.59 ERA and has given up only one run this month to bring it down to 2.78 on the year. The 30-year-old is holding opponents to a .205 batting average while carrying a 25:6 K:BB in 22.2 innings. The last time Jansen blew a save was April 17, and he's gone 9-for-9 since then.