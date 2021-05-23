Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out one to record the save in the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Jansen entered with a three-run lead and retired the side to record his 11th save, tying for third-best in all of baseball. The 33-year-old blew two saves earlier this year, but he has six straight saves in his last six appearances. He has a 1.31 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP with a 10.5 K/9 in 20.2 innings.