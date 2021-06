Jansen pitched the ninth inning, allowing two hits and earning the save in the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Jansen inherited runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run lead. It was not the smoothest outing for him, as he allowed a single to the first two batters he faced. He then retired the next three batters in order while the bases were loaded to end the game. Jansen is 15-for-17 in save opportunities with a 1.69 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 26.2 innings.