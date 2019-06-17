Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 21st save

Jansen worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk.

One day after blowing his third save of the season, Jansen this time closed out the Cubs to earn his 21st save. It was hardly an easy outing, however, as he opened the inning by allowing a single and a walk before a pair of groundouts and a tough diving catch by Alex Verdugo sealed the win. Jansen now ranks second in the majors in saves despite an atypically-high 3.34 ERA.