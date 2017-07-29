Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 26th save Friday

Jansen struck out all three Giants he faced in the ninth inning Friday to record his 26th save on the year.

Jansen needed just 13 pitches to breeze through the ninth inning, lowering his ERA to 1.39 and his WHIP to an astounding 0.64 over 45.1 innings. The closer also improved his K/9 to a major-league leading 22.7, making him all the more valuable as a fantasy piece.