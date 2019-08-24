Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 27th save

Jansen threw a scoreless inning to earn the save in a 2-1 victory over the Yankees Saturday, allowing two hits and no walks but striking out the side.

Jansen came on to protect a one-run lead but allowed the Yankees to load the bases with one out on two singles and a fielder's choice. However, the right-hander rallied to strike out Mike Tauchman and Gary Sanchez to earn his 27th save in 33 chances. Jansen now has a 3.62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB over 49.2 innings.