Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 27th save
Jansen threw a scoreless inning to earn the save in a 2-1 victory over the Yankees Saturday, allowing two hits and no walks but striking out the side.
Jansen came on to protect a one-run lead but allowed the Yankees to load the bases with one out on two singles and a fielder's choice. However, the right-hander rallied to strike out Mike Tauchman and Gary Sanchez to earn his 27th save in 33 chances. Jansen now has a 3.62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB over 49.2 innings.
