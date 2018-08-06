Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 31st save
Jansen bagged the save against the Astros on Sunday, working around a hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 3-2 victory for the Dodgers. He recorded one strikeout.
Jansen was called on to protect a one-run lead in this contest and he came through once again, recording his 31st save in 34 chances on the season with this scoreless effort. The right-hander's unexpectedly rough start to the season can be considered ancient history, as Jansen is having a customarily dominant campaign in Los Angeles, with a 2.19 ERA and a brilliant 0.92 WHIP over 53.1 innings that support the lofty save totals.
