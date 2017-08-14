Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 32nd save with spotless inning
Jansen struck out one in a spotless inning of work to earn his 32nd save of the season Sunday against the Padres.
It was a commanding preformance from Jansen, who retired the side on just nine pitches to close out a two-run game. He has now completed 10 consecutive scoreless innings, allowing eight total baserunners in that span. Jansen now owns a 1.20 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP through 52.2 innings on the season.
