Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 35th save

Jansen picked up the save in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Cardinals and collected a strikeout in the process.

Jansen started the inning by hitting the leadoff batter, but he was able to settle down and generate three consecutive outs to close out the ninth. He has now collected at least 35 saves in five straight seasons and has a 2.89 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 65.1 innings so far in 2018.