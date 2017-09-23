Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 40th save Friday

Jansen gave up a solo home run to Pablo Sandoval while striking out the side in the ninth inning to record his 40th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Giants on Friday.

Jansen has now reached the 40-save plateau three times, and his absurd 105:7 K:BB over 66 innings is the best ratio of his career. The righty could be used sparingly over the final days of the regular season, however, as the Dodgers sit on the brink of clinching home field throughout the NL playoffs.