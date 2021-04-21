Jansen earned the save Tuesday against the Mariners by not allowing a baserunner and recording two strikeouts during the ninth inning.

The veteran right-hander made quick work of the top of Seattle's lineup, and he retired the side in order while delivering eight of 10 pitches for strikes. Jansen is 4-for-5 in save chances and has allowed two runs on two hits with a 10:6 K:BB through eight innings this season.