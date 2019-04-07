Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches fourth save
Jansen gave up a hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to record his fourth save of the season in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.
The Dodgers added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, giving Jansen plenty of cushion even for an appearance in Coors Field. The 31-year-old has yet to allow a run in 5.1 innings with a 6:1 K:BB, and as long as he can avoid the health issues that have affected him in the past, Jansen should remain one of baseball's elite closers.
