Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Officially put on disabled list

Jansen (chest) was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Jansen was moved to the disabled list as he begins treatment for an irregular heartbeat, The right-hander is expected to remain sidelined for about a month while dealing with this situation. Scott Alexander and Kenta Maeda will likely share the ninth-inning duties during his absence.

