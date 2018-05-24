Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up 10th save

Jansen worked around a single to strike out the side and pick up his 10th save in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Rockies.

Jansen has been on fire of late, picking up his fourth save in the last five days. The 30-year-old has posted a 0.75 ERA with seven saves in 11 May appearances, making his early-season struggles seem like a distant memory.

