Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up 20th save despite allowing run
Jansen allowed a run on two hits but still closed out his 20th save Monday against the Cubs.
Jansen gave up two singles, a balk and a sacrifice fly to allow his first run since June 7, but he remained perfect in his last 18 save opportunities dating back to April 22. He owns a 2.45 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP. If Jansen can keep up that pace, 2018 will become his fourth straight season with a sub-2.50 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP.
