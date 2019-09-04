Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up 28th save
Jansen picked up the save against the Rockies on Tuesday, giving up a hit and a run in the ninth inning before closing out the Dodgers' 5-3 victory. He walked one and didn't record a strikeout.
Jansen didn't make it easy, as he yielded a run while trying to protect a 5-2 lead, but he managed to bounce back and pick up his 28th save of the season. The 31-year-old has now given up a run in four out of his last six appearances, leaving him with a 3.86 ERA over 53.2 innings that is quite a bit higher than the dominant numbers we've seen him put up in past years. However, manager Dave Roberts has said he's sticking with him as the primary closer, so his job seems secure for the time being.
