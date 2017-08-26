Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up 35th save
Jansen struck out a batter in a clean ninth inning for his 35th save Friday against the Brewers.
Jansen has recorded at least one strikeout in seven consecutive appearances, a stretch in which he has allowed just one run and six hits and 13 total punchouts. He hasn't blown a save since July 23 against Atlanta and remains in the extreme upper echelon of closers.
