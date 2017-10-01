Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up 42nd save Saturday

Jansen struck out two batters over 1.1 innings and picked up his 41st save of the season in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Rockies.

Saturday's performance brought Jansen's ERA down to a minuscule 1.32 for the year. Having blown just one of his 42 save opportunities, Jansen cemented his status as one of the game's elite closers. His extraordinary control proved to be one of his best assets, as Jansen now has an absurd 109:7 K:BB for the year.