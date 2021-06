Jansen needed just nine pitches to pick up the save over the Phillies on Monday. He struck out a batter and did not allow anyone to reach base in the process.

Jansen recorded his second save in as many days and had a nice bounceback performance after allowing a run on two hits against the Rangers on Sunday. The 33-year-old righty is fourth in the majors in saves and owns a 1.63 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 31:19 K:BB over 27.2 innings.