Jansen (2-0) earned the win in Wednesday's victory over the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on two walks while fanning one through one inning.

Jansen allowed a run in the top of the 10th inning after walking Christian Walker with the bases loaded, but the offense bailed him out with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Jansen has allowed runs in two of his last five appearances, but he remains one of the most effective relievers in the National League with a 1.13 ERA in 18 outings.