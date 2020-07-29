Jansen gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Astros.

After a clean first outing of the year in a non-save situation, Jansen was back in his familiar role and got the job done, albeit in not exactly dominant fashion -- he gave up a one-out double to Carlos Correa and failed to produce a strikeout. The 32-year-old's performance has been on the decline for a couple years now, but as long as Jansen sees consistent work in the ninth, he'll still have plenty of fantasy value.