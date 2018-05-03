Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up fourth save against Diamondbacks

Jansen allowed a run on a hit and a walk but still converted his fourth save Wednesday against Arizona.

Jansen hadn't seen a save opportunity since April 22 as the Dodgers have struggled mightily in late April and early May. Over the 12 days between saves, Jansen appeared just twice. Perhaps he was rusty given the time between starts, but the run probably wouldn't have scored in a closer game. With two outs, the Dodgers allowed Daniel Descalso to take second base on fielder's indifference, and he scored on the lone hit in the inning. Jansen owns a 5.40 ERA but is largely carrying the weight of his first two outings of the season, in which he allowed four of the seven runs he has allowed thus far. It's not up to his usual standards, but Jansen has a much better 2.79 ERA in 10 outings since.