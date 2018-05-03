Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up fourth save against Diamondbacks
Jansen allowed a run on a hit and a walk but still converted his fourth save Wednesday against Arizona.
Jansen hadn't seen a save opportunity since April 22 as the Dodgers have struggled mightily in late April and early May. Over the 12 days between saves, Jansen appeared just twice. Perhaps he was rusty given the time between starts, but the run probably wouldn't have scored in a closer game. With two outs, the Dodgers allowed Daniel Descalso to take second base on fielder's indifference, and he scored on the lone hit in the inning. Jansen owns a 5.40 ERA but is largely carrying the weight of his first two outings of the season, in which he allowed four of the seven runs he has allowed thus far. It's not up to his usual standards, but Jansen has a much better 2.79 ERA in 10 outings since.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records third save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blows second save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gets second save after rough start to season•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Strikes out side for first save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Allows two baserunners•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blown save Monday night•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...