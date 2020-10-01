Jansen walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning en route to the save Wednesday in Game 1 against the Brewers.
He got Eric Sogard to fly out and then got Keston Hiura to ground out to start the frame. Jace Peterson then walked as a pinch hitter before Christian Yelich struck out while representing the tying run. Jansen should be available for Thursday's Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
