Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up ninth save
Jansen threw a perfect ninth inning against the Pirates on Saturday en route to his ninth save of the season.
The long ball has been an issue for Jansen lately -- he had given up a homer in three of his last four appearances coming into Saturday -- so it was nice to see him breeze through an 11-pitch inning. Jansen is 9-for-10 in save chances and even with the recent homer trouble remains among the most secure closers in baseball.
