Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up save No. 25
Jansen notched the save after allowing one run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in the ninth inning Friday night against the Nationals.
Jansen entered the ballgame in the ninth inning with a three-run lead, and he would walk a run in before retiring the final batter of the night via the strikeout. Things haven't always been easy for the 31-year-old closer this season, though he has converted on 25 of 29 save opportunities. He owns a 3.67 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with a 57:11 K:BB over 41.2 frames this season.
