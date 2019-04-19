Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up save No. 6
Jansen notched the save after allowing one run on two hits and striking out one in the ninth inning Thursday against the Brewers.
Jansen surrendered a leadoff home run to Christian Yelich and allowed the tying run to come to the plate, but he managed to retire Travis Shaw for the final out of the game, securing the save. Jansen has given up a run in three of his previous four outings, although he's yet to blow a save opportunity in 2019. The 31-year-old owns a 2.89 ERA with 12 punchouts over 9.1 frames.
