Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up third win

Jansen (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win against Colorado on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out two.

For the second straight game, Jansen entered in a non-save situation and held the Rockies scoreless. He picked up the win Sunday when Will Smith hit a walkoff three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Through 32.2 innings this season, Jansen has posted a 3.31 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 44:7 K:BB while racking up 22 saves.