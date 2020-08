Jansen (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced and earned the win in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Jansen whiffed Elias Diaz to close the top of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger's walkoff solo shot made Jansen a winner. The 32-year-old closer has racked up seven saves with a 0.79 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 14 strikeouts across 11.2 innings this season.