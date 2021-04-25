Jansen earned the save against the Padres on Saturday, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings and yielding one walk while striking out two.

Jansen has now been used for more than one frame in three of his eight appearances this season. He's thrived in the early going, successfully finishing five of six save opportunities while registering a 1.93 ERA and 12:7 K:BB across 9.1 innings. The veteran closer's velocity has ticked up a touch this season, and he appears to still have plenty left in the tank in his 12th MLB campaign.