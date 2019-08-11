Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Receives vote of confidence

Jansen is working on his mechanics but will continue to earn save opportunities, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated that he will continue to turn to Jansen in save situations in spite of the closer's recent struggles. Roberts also revealed that Jansen has been working on his mechanics with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt as the team believes that flaws in his delivery are the primary source of his inconsistency. Jansen has blown two of his last five save opportunities but pitched a scoreless inning in a non-save situation against Arizona on Saturday.