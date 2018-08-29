Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Recent struggles continue

Jansen gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over an inning in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Jansen returned from two scheduled rest days, but his post-DL struggles continued in a non-save situation. The 30-year-old has now given up seven runs (four homers) in four appearances since returning from an irregular heartbeat. Jansen noted that his heart medication was affecting his adrenaline in his previous three outings, and while he stopped taking the medicine prior to Tuesday's appearance, the sudden changed caused him to be "too amped up," Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. On a positive note, there doesn't appear to be anything wrong with the closer's arm, as his big cutter was routinely sitting between 92 and 94 mph Tuesday.