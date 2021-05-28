Jansen saved Thursday's 4-3 win over San Francisco, pitching a clean ninth with no base runners and two strikeouts.

Jansen struck out the first wo Giants he faced and induced an Evan Longoria fly out to lock down his 12th save, placing him among the league leaders. It was Jansen's seventh straight appearance with a save as Los Angeles has won 13 of their last 15 games.

