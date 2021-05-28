Jansen saved Thursday's 4-3 win over San Francisco, pitching a clean ninth with no base runners and two strikeouts.
Jansen struck out the first wo Giants he faced and induced an Evan Longoria fly out to lock down his 12th save, placing him among the league leaders. It was Jansen's seventh straight appearance with a save as Los Angeles has won 13 of their last 15 games.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 11th save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Could be unavailable until Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Third save in four games•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Locks down Snakes for ninth save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Earns another save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Locks down seventh save•