Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 13th save Friday
Jansen gave up one run on three hits on way to a save Friday against the Rockies, walking one and striking out zero in 1.1 innings.
Jansen allowed a run to score for the first time in 13 outings, yet still holds onto a good 2.77 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. The right-hander has a 28:7 K:BB in 26 innings, and is 13-for-15 in save chances. Over the month of May, Jansen put up a 0.60 ERA while holding opponents to a .135 batting average.
