Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 14th save

Jansen struck out one in a clean ninth inning to record his 14th save of the season Sunday against the Rockies.

After a shaky outing in his first appearance of the series on Friday, Jansen bounced back and needed only eight pitches to successfully convert the save opportunity Sunday. Despite a slow start to the season, Jansen is third in the National League in saves and has slowly worked his ratio stats closer to his career norms.

