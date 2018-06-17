Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 17th save

Jansen struck out one in a clean ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Giants.

Jansen was called upon for a second consecutive night and came through to deliver his 17th save of the season. That puts him third in the National League for the season, trailing only Wade Davis and Brad Hand. His early season struggles are a distant memory, as Jansen has now successfully converted 14 consecutive saves and both his WHIP and ERA are approaching their expected level.