Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 18th save
Jansen allowed one hit in a scoreless inning to record his 18th save in a 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Jansen quickly retired the first two hitters before giving up a double to Eduardo Escobar, but made David Peralta popup to nail down his 18th save. The right-hander has been on a roll, as he extended his scoreless streak to eight games. Jansen has six saves with a 0.00 ERA and a 11:1 K:BB over those last eight appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start