Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 18th save

Jansen allowed one hit in a scoreless inning to record his 18th save in a 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Jansen quickly retired the first two hitters before giving up a double to Eduardo Escobar, but made David Peralta popup to nail down his 18th save. The right-hander has been on a roll, as he extended his scoreless streak to eight games. Jansen has six saves with a 0.00 ERA and a 11:1 K:BB over those last eight appearances.