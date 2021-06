Jansen picked up the save in Tuesday's win over the Giants after hurling a scoreless ninth inning, walking one and striking out two.

Jansen hit Alex Dickerson and walked Buster Posey to start the inning, but he settled down afterwards and struck out two of the final three batters he faced to clinch his 20th save of the year, tying him for second in the National League in that category. The righty also extended his streak of scoreless outings to 11.