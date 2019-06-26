Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 23rd save
Jansen posted his 23rd save of the season, striking out one and allowing one hit during the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The veteran closer had to work to earn this save, as he threw 27 pitches, but Jansen has now saved 11 of his last 12 opportunities. During that stretch, he owns a 1.65 ERA. Jansen has registered 23 saves with a 3.21 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 33.2 innings this season.
