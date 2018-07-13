Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 26th save
Jansen allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 26th save of the season Thursday against the Padres.
Jansen walked the second batter he faced in the ninth inning, but induced two flyouts to end the game. Despite a bumpy start to the season, he now leads the National League in saves and has his ratios approaching the incredible level that he had maintained over the past three seasons.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Closes door for 25th save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Nails down win for 24th save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Gets last five outs for 23rd save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Logs 22nd save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Converts tidy four-out save•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Picks up 20th save despite allowing run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart