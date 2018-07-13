Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 26th save

Jansen allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 26th save of the season Thursday against the Padres.

Jansen walked the second batter he faced in the ninth inning, but induced two flyouts to end the game. Despite a bumpy start to the season, he now leads the National League in saves and has his ratios approaching the incredible level that he had maintained over the past three seasons.

