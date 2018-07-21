Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 28th save

Jansen picked up his 28th save after giving up a hit and striking out two over a scoreless inning in Friday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

Jansen began the second half of the season the same way he ended the first half, with another save. The dominant closer technically gave up a two-run double upon entering the contest, but both baserunners were inherited, allowing his ERA to remain unscathed while also creating a save opportunity despite entering with a four-run lead. Jansen should receive plenty of chances to build on his 28 saves, as the Dodgers appeared primed to make a big second-half run following their acquisition of Manny Machado over the All-Star break.