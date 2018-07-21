Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Records 28th save
Jansen picked up his 28th save after giving up a hit and striking out two over a scoreless inning in Friday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.
Jansen began the second half of the season the same way he ended the first half, with another save. The dominant closer technically gave up a two-run double upon entering the contest, but both baserunners were inherited, allowing his ERA to remain unscathed while also creating a save opportunity despite entering with a four-run lead. Jansen should receive plenty of chances to build on his 28 saves, as the Dodgers appeared primed to make a big second-half run following their acquisition of Manny Machado over the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...